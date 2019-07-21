The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during the month of May.

Juston Watson

795 S.E. Sydnee Lane

$776,583.06 — Construction of Hop Thief Taphouse

Contractor: Definitive Design and Construction

Juston Watson

795 S.E. Sydnee Lane

$246,500 — Grading work for Hop Thief Taproom

Contractor: Definitive Design and Construction

Hayden Homes LLC

1140 S.W. Virginia St.

$299,229.68 — Construct a 2,824-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

1181 S.W. Virginia St.

$218,481.48 — Construct a 2,102-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

410 S.W. Angelina Loop

$273,251.32 — Construct a 2,884-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

1171 S.W. Virginia St.

$192,939.01 — Construct a 1,829-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of May.

Joseph & Linnae Hays

34 Corbin Lane

$372,075.96 — Construct a 2,726-square-foot residence with 645-square-foot covered porches and 1,014-square-foot garage

Dan & Rachel Sutherland

1237 Beet Road

$320,381.40 — Construct a 2,340-square-foot residence with 481-square-foot bonus room, 460-square-foot covered porch and 504-square-foot garage

Michael & Amber Lopez

59 Newtown Road

$315,090 — Construct a 2,520-square-foot residence with 540-square-foot covered patio

Jason & Brandy Porter

73 Edith St.

$180,000 — Interior remodel due to fire damage

Contractor: Zion Restoration Inc.

Port of Walla Walla

145 E. Curtis Ave.

$10,000 — Refurbish tasting room, install sink and dishwasher, ADA parking

Timothy Parker & Kirsten Nicolaysen

1128 Sturm Ave.

$147,920 — Kitchen and basement remodel, demo and replace existing deck

Contractor: AAA General Construction LLC

