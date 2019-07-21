The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during the month of May.
Juston Watson
795 S.E. Sydnee Lane
$776,583.06 — Construction of Hop Thief Taphouse
Contractor: Definitive Design and Construction
Juston Watson
795 S.E. Sydnee Lane
$246,500 — Grading work for Hop Thief Taproom
Contractor: Definitive Design and Construction
Hayden Homes LLC
1140 S.W. Virginia St.
$299,229.68 — Construct a 2,824-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
1181 S.W. Virginia St.
$218,481.48 — Construct a 2,102-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
410 S.W. Angelina Loop
$273,251.32 — Construct a 2,884-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
1171 S.W. Virginia St.
$192,939.01 — Construct a 1,829-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of May.
Joseph & Linnae Hays
34 Corbin Lane
$372,075.96 — Construct a 2,726-square-foot residence with 645-square-foot covered porches and 1,014-square-foot garage
Dan & Rachel Sutherland
1237 Beet Road
$320,381.40 — Construct a 2,340-square-foot residence with 481-square-foot bonus room, 460-square-foot covered porch and 504-square-foot garage
Michael & Amber Lopez
59 Newtown Road
$315,090 — Construct a 2,520-square-foot residence with 540-square-foot covered patio
Jason & Brandy Porter
73 Edith St.
$180,000 — Interior remodel due to fire damage
Contractor: Zion Restoration Inc.
Port of Walla Walla
145 E. Curtis Ave.
$10,000 — Refurbish tasting room, install sink and dishwasher, ADA parking
Timothy Parker & Kirsten Nicolaysen
1128 Sturm Ave.
$147,920 — Kitchen and basement remodel, demo and replace existing deck
Contractor: AAA General Construction LLC