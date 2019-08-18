The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of July.
Etta 30 LLC
30 W. Main St.
$750 - Install a wall, restore existing windows and add door
HHHungate LLC
226 E. Main St.
$30,000 - Tenant improvements - tasting room
Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction Inc.
Jeffrey R. Priester Trustee
2919 Isaacs Ave.
$21,370 - Construct walls to create office space
Thompson Golden-D LLC
70 N. Colville St.
$30,000 - Tenant improvement
Port of Walla Walla
1104 Dell Ave.
$365,000 - Remodel three bathrooms, install new doors, ADA ramp, overhead doors and moveable partition walls
McBride Building Inc.
22 E. Poplar St.
$22,000 - Window (21) replacement
Contractor: Meticulous Touch LLC
Stone Creek Custom Homes
801 Boulder St.
$288,335.98 - Construct a 2,017-square-foot residence with 824-square-foot garage, 105-square-foot covered porch and 165-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC
Provenance III LLC
270 Champagne Way
$332,542.16 - Construct a 2,411-square-foot single-family residence with 774-square-foot garage, 217-square-foot covered patio and 110-square-foot covered porch
Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.
Hayden Homes LLC
581 Kingman Court
$314,750.31 - Construct a 2,258-square-foot residence with 767-square-foot garage, 130-square-foot porch and 157-square-foot patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
509 Klingman Court
$438,530.55 - Construct a 3,195-square-foot residence with 1,164-square-foot garage and 120-square-foot porch
Contractor; Hayden Homes LLC
George & Karen Blevins
107 Fishtrap Lane
$199,675.38 - Construct a 1,465-square-foot residence with 461-square-foot garage and 111-square-foot covered patio
Contratcor: K&M Builders
Provenance III LLC
280 Champagne Way
$308,358.27 - Construct a 2,248-square-foot residence with 672-square-foot garage, 210-square-foot patio and 59-square-foot porch
Contractor: Pahlisch Homes
Provenance III LLC
286 Champagne Way
$292,661.91 - Construct a 2,092-square-foot residence with 724-square-foot garage, 218-square-foot covered patio and 59-square-foot covered porch
Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.
Hayden Homes LLC
526 Klingman Court
$394,813.77 - Construct a 2,578-square-foot residence with 768-square-foot garage, 65-square-foot porch and 144-square-foot patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
527 Klingman Court
$305,638.82 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 1,228-square-foot garage, 60-square-foot porch and 64-square-foot patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Jesus & Maria I. Cruzaley
412 W. Pine St.
$77,919.80 - Construct 368 square feet of additional living space, 509-square-foot garage and alteration of existing living space
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during the month of July.
Baker Boyer Bank
630 S. College Ave.
$20,000 - Minor interior remodel work
Contractor: Chervenell Construction Co.
City of College Place
218 S.E. Fourth St.
$24,000 - Replace six panel antennas; remove six diplexers and six coax. Add four remote radio units.
Contractor: Verizon Wireless
City of College Place
218 S.E. Fourth St.
$10,000 - AT&T minor modifications to cellular site
Contractor: Ericsson
Hayden Homes LLC
1100 S.W. Virginia St.
$258,827.24 - Construction a 2,588-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Merlin Jr. & Jo Ella Phillips
211 N.W. Evans Ave.
$469,784.92 - Construction a 4,814-square-foot single-family residence
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of July.
William F. & Donna M. Schiefelbein
344 Frog Hollow Road
$454,681.16 - Construct a 3,346-square-foot residence with 1,005-square-foot covered porch and 994-square-foot garage
Contractor: Lofthouse Construction Inc.
Michael E. Witherspoon
246 Brickey Road
$403,936.30 - Construct a 3,155-square-foot residence with 703-square-foot garage
Contractor: Saddle Mountain Homes LLC
Timothy & Renee Rockey
2344 Stateline Road
$347,127.14 - Construct a 2,509-square-foot residence with 630-square-foot covered porch and 1,091-square-foot covered porches
Blue Mountain Area Foundation
846 W. State Route 124
Add three antennas, eight radios and one hybrid cable to communications tower
Columbia School District
787 W. Maple St.
$270,080 - Remove/replace TPO membrane roofing
Contractor: Royal Roofing Inc.