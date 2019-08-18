The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of July.

Etta 30 LLC

30 W. Main St.

$750 - Install a wall, restore existing windows and add door

HHHungate LLC

226 E. Main St.

$30,000 - Tenant improvements - tasting room

Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction Inc.

Jeffrey R. Priester Trustee

2919 Isaacs Ave.

$21,370 - Construct walls to create office space

Thompson Golden-D LLC

70 N. Colville St.

$30,000 - Tenant improvement

Port of Walla Walla

1104 Dell Ave.

$365,000 - Remodel three bathrooms, install new doors, ADA ramp, overhead doors and moveable partition walls

McBride Building Inc.

22 E. Poplar St.

$22,000 - Window (21) replacement

Contractor: Meticulous Touch LLC

Stone Creek Custom Homes

801 Boulder St.

$288,335.98 - Construct a 2,017-square-foot residence with 824-square-foot garage, 105-square-foot covered porch and 165-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC

Provenance III LLC

270 Champagne Way

$332,542.16 - Construct a 2,411-square-foot single-family residence with 774-square-foot garage, 217-square-foot covered patio and 110-square-foot covered porch

Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.

Hayden Homes LLC

581 Kingman Court

$314,750.31 - Construct a 2,258-square-foot residence with 767-square-foot garage, 130-square-foot porch and 157-square-foot patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

509 Klingman Court

$438,530.55 - Construct a 3,195-square-foot residence with 1,164-square-foot garage and 120-square-foot porch

Contractor; Hayden Homes LLC

George & Karen Blevins

107 Fishtrap Lane

$199,675.38 - Construct a 1,465-square-foot residence with 461-square-foot garage and 111-square-foot covered patio

Contratcor: K&M Builders

Provenance III LLC

280 Champagne Way

$308,358.27 - Construct a 2,248-square-foot residence with 672-square-foot garage, 210-square-foot patio and 59-square-foot porch

Contractor: Pahlisch Homes

Provenance III LLC

286 Champagne Way

$292,661.91 - Construct a 2,092-square-foot residence with 724-square-foot garage, 218-square-foot covered patio and 59-square-foot covered porch

Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.

Hayden Homes LLC

526 Klingman Court

$394,813.77 - Construct a 2,578-square-foot residence with 768-square-foot garage, 65-square-foot porch and 144-square-foot patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

527 Klingman Court

$305,638.82 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 1,228-square-foot garage, 60-square-foot porch and 64-square-foot patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Jesus & Maria I. Cruzaley

412 W. Pine St.

$77,919.80 - Construct 368 square feet of additional living space, 509-square-foot garage and alteration of existing living space

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during the month of July.

Baker Boyer Bank

630 S. College Ave.

$20,000 - Minor interior remodel work

Contractor: Chervenell Construction Co.

City of College Place

218 S.E. Fourth St.

$24,000 - Replace six panel antennas; remove six diplexers and six coax. Add four remote radio units.

Contractor: Verizon Wireless

City of College Place

218 S.E. Fourth St.

$10,000 - AT&T minor modifications to cellular site

Contractor: Ericsson

Hayden Homes LLC

1100 S.W. Virginia St.

$258,827.24 - Construction a 2,588-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Merlin Jr. & Jo Ella Phillips

211 N.W. Evans Ave.

$469,784.92 - Construction a 4,814-square-foot single-family residence

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of July.

William F. & Donna M. Schiefelbein

344 Frog Hollow Road

$454,681.16 - Construct a 3,346-square-foot residence with 1,005-square-foot covered porch and 994-square-foot garage

Contractor: Lofthouse Construction Inc.

Michael E. Witherspoon

246 Brickey Road

$403,936.30 - Construct a 3,155-square-foot residence with 703-square-foot garage

Contractor: Saddle Mountain Homes LLC

Timothy & Renee Rockey

2344 Stateline Road

$347,127.14 - Construct a 2,509-square-foot residence with 630-square-foot covered porch and 1,091-square-foot covered porches

Blue Mountain Area Foundation

846 W. State Route 124

Add three antennas, eight radios and one hybrid cable to communications tower

Columbia School District

787 W. Maple St.

$270,080 - Remove/replace TPO membrane roofing

Contractor: Royal Roofing Inc.

