The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during September.
- Northwest Hillcrest Properties LLC
105 S.W. Silverstar Lane
$930,035.37 — Construct an 8,303-square-foot multi-family apartment building
Contractor: Northwest Hillcrest Properties LLC
- Marcus & Angie Maiuri
428 S.W. 12th St.
$186,216 — Improvements based on frontage improvements identified on 12th Short Plat dated 1/17/19
Contractor: PBS Engineering & Environmental
- Wesley Mahurin
860 N.E. Makiah Court
$386,181.03 — Construct a 3,755-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Wesley Mahurin
- Hayden Homes LLC
550 S.W. Angelina Loop
$214,924.19 — Construct a 2,029-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Hayden Homes LLC
1210 S.W. Virginia St.
$303,128.08 — Construct a 2,904-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Hayden Homes LLC
546 S.W. Angelina Loop
$296,110.96 — Construct a 2,760-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Hayden Homes LLC
514 S.W. Angelina Loop
$292,212.56 — Construct a 2,680-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Virginia Burnett
870 N.E. Makiah Court
$336,470.29 — Construct a 3,272-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Lexar Homes
- Hayden Homes LLC
1200 S.W. Virginia St.
$331,178.17 — Construct a 3,059-square-foot single-family residence
Contractors: Hayden Homes LLC
- Hayden Homes LLC
556 S.W. Angelina Loop
$303,128.08 — Construct a 2,904-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC