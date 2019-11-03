The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during September.

  • Northwest Hillcrest Properties LLC

105 S.W. Silverstar Lane

$930,035.37 — Construct an 8,303-square-foot multi-family apartment building

Contractor: Northwest Hillcrest Properties LLC

  • Marcus & Angie Maiuri

428 S.W. 12th St.

$186,216 — Improvements based on frontage improvements identified on 12th Short Plat dated 1/17/19

Contractor: PBS Engineering & Environmental

  • Wesley Mahurin

860 N.E. Makiah Court

$386,181.03 — Construct a 3,755-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Wesley Mahurin

  • Hayden Homes LLC

550 S.W. Angelina Loop

$214,924.19 — Construct a 2,029-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Hayden Homes LLC

1210 S.W. Virginia St.

$303,128.08 — Construct a 2,904-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Hayden Homes LLC

546 S.W. Angelina Loop

$296,110.96 — Construct a 2,760-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Hayden Homes LLC

514 S.W. Angelina Loop

$292,212.56 — Construct a 2,680-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Virginia Burnett

870 N.E. Makiah Court

$336,470.29 — Construct a 3,272-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Lexar Homes

  • Hayden Homes LLC

1200 S.W. Virginia St.

$331,178.17 — Construct a 3,059-square-foot single-family residence

Contractors: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Hayden Homes LLC

556 S.W. Angelina Loop

$303,128.08 — Construct a 2,904-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

 

Vicki covers business and economic development, including tourism, the Port of Walla Walla and the Strictly Business column, as well as features. She has been reporting for the Union-Bulletin since late 2001.