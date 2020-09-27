The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of August 2020.

Melissa & Steve Michael

1367 Stovall Road

$411,622.16 - Construct a 3,196-square-foot residence with 232-square-foot covered porch/patio and 624-square-foot garage

Contractor: Adair Homes

Michael & Ronda Konen

595 Demarini Drive

$348,154.28 - Construct a 2,518-square-foot residence with 350-square-foot covered patio and 1,312-square-foot garage

Mark & Debra Conwell

1031 Sagebrush Lane

$310,541.68 - Construct a 2,208-square-foot residence with 220-square-foot covered porch and 1,430-square-foot garage

Nichole L. Kelly

82 Rainville Road

$206,204.52 - Construct a 1,512-square-foot residence with 471-square-foot covered porch/patio and 465-square-foot garage

Contractor: AAA General Construction LLC

Michael & Karen Howell

2777 Hanson Loop

$141,240.86 - Construction a 1,041-square-foot addition to a home, plus 688-square-foot covered patio

Michael & Patricia Szramek

83 Snider Drive

$143,967.72 - Replace roof, construct a 182-square-foot bathroom/laundry addition and 84-square-foot covered porch

Contractor: Brown’s Construction

Michael & Patricia Szramek

83 Snider Drive

$49,550 - Replace roof and construct a 182-square-foot garage addition

Contractor: Brown’s Construction

Russell & Leslie Kroum

1222 Old Milton Highway

$125,283.18 - Construct a 149-square-foot living room addition, 84-square-foot closet additional and interior remodel

Contractor: M Stacey Construction Co.

Patrick & Lesa Sweeney

1336 Old Milton Highway

$326,637.26 - Rebuild/remodel existing fire-damaged residence

Contractor: Eaton Construction Inc.

Inn at Abeja Vineyards LLC

1858 Mill Creek Road

$50,000 - Fire pond for 16,000-square-foot winery with a 1,490-square-foot storage unit

James & Shirley Eklund

South Fork Russell Creek Road

$150,000 - Construct a 6,000-square-foot farm shop/equipment storage

Walla Walla School District

800 Abbott Road

$48,201,850 - Additions and renovations for modernizations of school

Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group Inc.

Wesley & Mary Sutherland

1237 Beet Road

$133,726.32 - Construct a 1,092-square-foot pool house

Karen Holbrook

98 Hatch Grade Road

$93,182 - Construct a 3,588-square-foot enclosed pole building with 800-square-foot covered patio and 584-square-foot lean-to

Contractor: Lenk General Contracting LLC

Jason & Bethany Wiley

292 Destiny Drive

$75,000 - Construct a 1,051-square-foot covered patio and remodel - windows, doors

Contractor: RBI Construction LLC