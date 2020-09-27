The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of August 2020.
Melissa & Steve Michael
1367 Stovall Road
$411,622.16 - Construct a 3,196-square-foot residence with 232-square-foot covered porch/patio and 624-square-foot garage
Contractor: Adair Homes
Michael & Ronda Konen
595 Demarini Drive
$348,154.28 - Construct a 2,518-square-foot residence with 350-square-foot covered patio and 1,312-square-foot garage
Mark & Debra Conwell
1031 Sagebrush Lane
$310,541.68 - Construct a 2,208-square-foot residence with 220-square-foot covered porch and 1,430-square-foot garage
Nichole L. Kelly
82 Rainville Road
$206,204.52 - Construct a 1,512-square-foot residence with 471-square-foot covered porch/patio and 465-square-foot garage
Contractor: AAA General Construction LLC
Michael & Karen Howell
2777 Hanson Loop
$141,240.86 - Construction a 1,041-square-foot addition to a home, plus 688-square-foot covered patio
Michael & Patricia Szramek
83 Snider Drive
$143,967.72 - Replace roof, construct a 182-square-foot bathroom/laundry addition and 84-square-foot covered porch
Contractor: Brown’s Construction
Michael & Patricia Szramek
83 Snider Drive
$49,550 - Replace roof and construct a 182-square-foot garage addition
Contractor: Brown’s Construction
Russell & Leslie Kroum
1222 Old Milton Highway
$125,283.18 - Construct a 149-square-foot living room addition, 84-square-foot closet additional and interior remodel
Contractor: M Stacey Construction Co.
Patrick & Lesa Sweeney
1336 Old Milton Highway
$326,637.26 - Rebuild/remodel existing fire-damaged residence
Contractor: Eaton Construction Inc.
Inn at Abeja Vineyards LLC
1858 Mill Creek Road
$50,000 - Fire pond for 16,000-square-foot winery with a 1,490-square-foot storage unit
James & Shirley Eklund
South Fork Russell Creek Road
$150,000 - Construct a 6,000-square-foot farm shop/equipment storage
Walla Walla School District
800 Abbott Road
$48,201,850 - Additions and renovations for modernizations of school
Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group Inc.
Wesley & Mary Sutherland
1237 Beet Road
$133,726.32 - Construct a 1,092-square-foot pool house
Karen Holbrook
98 Hatch Grade Road
$93,182 - Construct a 3,588-square-foot enclosed pole building with 800-square-foot covered patio and 584-square-foot lean-to
Contractor: Lenk General Contracting LLC
Jason & Bethany Wiley
292 Destiny Drive
$75,000 - Construct a 1,051-square-foot covered patio and remodel - windows, doors
Contractor: RBI Construction LLC