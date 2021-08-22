Building a standard 2,000 square foot, single-level house in the Walla Walla Valley would ordinarily take Zedell Jackson, of Envision Custom Homes, about four to five months.
But not this year. Not when construction materials are in short supply, prices for those materials hit record highs and crews are short-handed.
Odds are, the company can expect at least another month until completion — likely more, Jackson admitted — and with a steeper price tag.
“The last 20 years, I’ve never experienced anything even remotely close to this,” he said.
The economic pinch is felt nationwide.
Associated Builders and Contractors reported on Aug. 12 that the prices for construction materials are up 23.1% over last year. This includes everything from lumber and concrete to cables and everyday tools.
As a result, many local projects have seen budgets increase by as much as 30-40%.
A lot of high bids have been streaming into the Port of Walla Walla, which went into this year with a long list of project proposals and plenty of federal dollars to spend. But by the start of summer, having already approved bids with some reluctance, the Port commissioners had voiced their concerns at various meetings.
“We have engineers that come up with an engineers’ estimate,” Port Commissioner Ron Dunning said. “They supposedly study that really well and come up with a number — and we add to it because things are overlooked or things change. So when you get a bid at 15-20% over what was already above the engineers’ estimate, it’s frustrating.”
Lumber prices have actually plummeted recently to tolerable levels, but only after skyrocketing the first half of this year. As late as July, a sheet of plywood at Home Depot in College Place cost almost four times as much as it did in August 2020.
As of Wednesday, assistant manager Preston Beebe reported, it was about $2 cheaper than last year. That should offer at least some reason to be optimistic, but after more than 18 months of pandemic frustrations, there’s a lingering sense of uncertainty.
“There’s these little surprises,” said Alan Ketelsen, of Ketelsen Construction Co. “I bought a can of acetone, and the paint supplier said that’s just doubled (in price). It’s very interesting obviously. I’ve been doing this 40 years, so I’ve watched concrete go from $25 a yard to $110. Everything has gone up.”
As if product shortages and dizzying costs weren’t enough trouble, recruiting capable workers has added to the challenge.
“The other fallout from this is hiring employees,” Jackson said. “I can’t seem to hire enough people. It’s hard to find electricians who want to work.”
Projected finishing dates for almost every 2021 construction project, whether it’s a new home or a simple backyard shed built from scratch, has been anybody’s guess. The one certainty has been inflated costs.
The combination has made budgeting and scheduling a nightmare for Jackson and several other local contractors.
“The people who have a more disposable income can still go forward, but for others, this is the kind of situation where they might rather elect to hold off,” Jackson said.
The wait on window or garage door installation might take 10 to 12 weeks, stated Jackson, and he’ll also be searching for plumbing specialists or electricians.
“There’s too many variables,” he said.
The variables described by Jackson and Ketelsen have also tested Chris Goddard, with PGS Construction.
“It’s tough right now,” Goddard said. “We just keep pushing.”
He explained: “When you get into business as an entrepreneur, you’ve got to expect that things aren’t always going to be perfect. But I couldn’t have been ready for things to go the way that they’ve gone — starting with the shutdown last year and the challenges that came along with that. And then price increases, lack of materials.
“It’s been challenging,” Goddard said. “We’ve really had to buckle down to keep our business going.”