Isenhower Cellars has hired a new head winemaker for the family-owned winery that has been operating in Walla Walla since 1999.
Brett Brockmeyer, the newest addition to Isenhower Cellars, will start this harvest season and will oversee the production of the winery’s annual 8,500 cases.
Brockmeyer holds a degree in viticulture and enology from the University of California-Davis and has extensive experience developing pinot noir and chardonnay wines on the central coast of California, and Bordeaux in the Napa Valley.
Brockmeyer’s track record of success includes making several wines rated at 95 points and two 100-point wines. He also has help make over 20 wines at 90 points or more.
Wines rated at 90-94 are considered outstanding, with superior character and style. Wines 95-100 are considered to be great.
“My wife, Denise, and I are excited to see what Brett will bring to our family’s wines,” said owner of Isenhower Cellars, Brett Isenhower.
Brockmeyer said: “I am excited to join the Walla Walla community and begin this next chapter at Isenhower Cellars. The opportunity to make wine for a great company and for my family to become a part of an endearing community is something I am greatly looking forward to.”
