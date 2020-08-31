The timing couldn’t be better for the reopening of bowling center Stardust Lanes today.
Owner Russ Hunt had not only completed just about every maintenance and improvement task he could at the Second Avenue business over the last five months of closure, but his industry is one that thrives in the colder months.
Thus, without the Aug. 20 loosening of restrictions on bowling centers by Gov. Jay Inslee, many feared closure until Phase 4, as originally written, could have been a death sentence for the businesses.
“We’re seasonal,” Hunt said as he prepped for the re-opening. “Our busy season starts in September, and by April 1 we’re normally done.
“Everyone thinks we’re busy in the summer, but we’re the ones you turn to when its time to put the boat away or when you’re not mowing the lawn any more. No one likes the rain and cold more than I do.”
That the pandemic hit at a time when many people turn to outdoor activities has been one saving grace for operations such as his.
But reopening is critical to moving forward — even with the many restrictions required.
On the other side of town in Eastgate, operators of Bowlaway Lanes haven’t yet landed on a reopening date.
When they do, bowling will continue to look a little different than it did before.
Under the governor’s guidelines, bowling centers can open only to league bowlers playing and practicing with a limit of two bowlers per lane. No spectators are allowed, nor is sharing of equipment. Masks are a requirement.
Bowlers must maintain 6 feet of distance. Players can’t switch between teams in league play.
Individual lanes must have 15 minutes between each use for cleaning and sanitizing. Shoes and balls must be disinfected after use.
The activity is not considered an allowable exception of exercise or team sports, the guidelines specified.
As with other businesses that have reopened or continued through the pandemic, a written procedure for employee safety and customer interaction is required.
Operators must provide staff with personal protective equipment, which will be relatively easy for the time being at Stardust Lanes considering Hunt plans to be the primary employee at partial capacity.
Before this month’s revisions, bowling centers weren’t slated for reopening until Phase 4, which is also when sports stadiums are expected to open.
Now revisions apply for counties in Phases 2 and 3. Further expansion comes in Phase 4.
“We continue to balance the need for activities that contribute to physical, mental and emotional well-being with the steps needed to control the virus,” Inslee said in a news release. “Our ability to reopen depends on every Washingtonian doing their part to ensure fewer, shorter and safer interactions.”
The arcade portion of the business will not be able to operate. The food side and pro shops at bowling centers must follow the same restrictions for food service and retail operations under the guidelines for the phase in which their counties are listed. In this case, Phase 2.
Food sales, Hunt said, are a critical aspect to businesses like his. He likened bowling centers to movie theaters when it comes to food service.
“No one wants to pay $6 for a soda, but you’re not going to make overhead on a $12 ticket,” he said.
At $4 per game for bowling, the amenities help support the business. A game, depending on pace and number of people, could take an hour for four people. With the equipment and space required — including the lane itself, pin setter, approach and more — “it’s a lot of real estate to have for basically $15 an hour,” Hunt said.
Hunt began in the bowling businesses as a sophomore in high school. Passion for it soon took hold. He won his first professional tournament at 18 and went on to success in bowling at Weber State University and Idaho State University, while also juggling three other sports.
Success didn’t stop there. He set a world record becoming the first bowler in the game to average 250 for an entire season. After numerous knee surgeries, he switched hands and became the first and only bowler to win professional titles with his left and right hands.
“Being on and off the tour for three decades allowed me to learn from the best minds in an ever-changing game,” Hunt said. “Of all my experiences, learning and success, what I enjoy most is being able to share it with those that want to improve, whether beginner or fellow professionals.”
That’s another part of what makes opening so sweet, he said. The interaction with other bowlers has been one of the hardest losses of the pandemic.
“For the last five months, I’ve come into a building with nobody in it,” he said.
The empty space is exacerbated by the darkened corridors as he’s tried not to use much electricity at a time when money hasn’t been coming in.
Instead, Hunt turned to projects at the operation for when this day ultimately came.
The parking lot has been striped anew. The roof has been patched. Bushes are trimmed, weeds are pulled, and the pin setters have been maintained.
“I feel like we’re pretty ready,” he said. “This place is probably in the best shape it’s ever been, outside and inside.”