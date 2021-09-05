Bookkeeping & Consulting Company, LLC.

Teri Wagner (left) and Shontina Coers have opened The Bookkeeping & Consulting Company, LLC. here in Walla Walla.

 Courtesy Teri Wagner

The Bookkeeping & Consulting Company, LLC has opened for business on South Second Avenue, Walla Walla. The company announced its opening in a press release Wednesday, Sept. 1, providing full-service accounting services to restaurants in Walla Walla or anywhere in the U.S.

Teri Wagner, a long-time certified public accountant with more than 30 years experience, created the new firm with Shontina Coers specializing in the technology aspects.

Services include payroll, accounts payable, reconciliations, and integrations with other business applications. In addition, monthly consulting services are included with most of the fixed-fee accounting packages.

