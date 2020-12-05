The 2020-21 ski and snowboard season at Bluewood will officially begin the weekend of Dec. 11-13, with the lift running each day from 9 a.m.-4p.m., the company announced Tuesday.
Bluewood reported 24 inches of snow already at its summit and base as of it latest online update Thursday morning. For a detailed report about current weather and snow conditions, call 509-240-8991.
Since last winter Bluewood has made some changes, including two new buildings and a general reorganization of the facilities to ensure safety during the pandemic.
The Yurt is meant to eliminate the long lines that would develop in the lower level of the lodge. The 450-square-foot hut is where guests can now pick up reserved or pre-purchased lift tickets.
Likewise, equipment rental and lesson signups have also been moved from the lodge to The Hub. And guests eating at the lodge can spread out among tables on both floors.
Bluewood is set to begin daily operations with a Dec. 17-Jan. 3, run, the exception being Christmas Day. Also, Christmas Eve will close early at 2 p.m.