DAYTON — A year after Bluewood recorded its most profitable skiing and snowboarding season ever despite the COVID-19 pandemic, slopes will soon be ready for those looking to get outdoors this winter.
Bluewood is scheduled to open Dec. 11.
But with snow having already fallen on the mountain this autumn, new general manager Peter Korfiatis said a blizzard could very well prompt an earlier start.
“We’re anticipating a good year,” he said. “We’ve had some snow. The ground’s getting hard. We’re excited to get going.”
Korfiatis was appointed GM only three weeks ago, barely two months before the scheduled opening day. His predecessor, Kim Clark, died unexpectedly Aug. 31 of a heart attack.
The new GM is a lifelong lover of skiing — growing up in Wenatchee, Korfiatis hit the Bluewood slopes as a kid — and he accepted the reins here with more than a decade of experience in managerial roles. While living in California for a time, he worked at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area.
Kortfiatis said his first few weeks here, though hasty, have gone as smoothly as anyone could have expected.
“We have a very competent staff,” he said. “There’s not a lot of me telling them what to do or leading the crew in the daily operations. They’ve been running the mountain for 40 years without me, so that was never a problem.”
In the meantime, even though COVID-19 is still around, Bluewood may have another big season of business.
The profits of 2020-21 were almost 20% over the previous best season.
And it appears people are already itching to get back out there.
“We’ve had quite a few pass sales, more than last year, which is great,” Korfiatis said.
Bluewood underwent a number of changes, both structural and procedural, last year to ensure health and safety during the pandemic.
New buildings reduced the potential for crowding with ticket purchases, equipment rentals and dining.
Also, the website received a facelift to help with online transactions.
The number of visitors to the lodge may no longer need to be tracked, but safety remains a big concern with the pandemic still going on.
“We’re still working through our COVID protocol, but at the same time, we’re still obviously following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and all the state mandates and what not because frankly we have to,” Korfiatis said. “We’re not going to go against any of those procedures.”
The changes last year forced prices to go up, but that didn’t hurt business.
Clark said they had been bracing themselves for a dismal season after the initial outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020 cut that season short by three weeks. Eight months later, the pandemic was still keeping everyone in their homes as much as possible.
But revenue last year was up 66%. And that was without the school groups and other large parties that usually serve as a substantial boon.
Bluewood is preparing for another fun season.
“We want to embrace the restrictions and still give our guests the experience they deserve,” Korfiatis said.
In the meantime, Bluewood owners hope to soon resume the resort’s $4.5 million infrastructure improvement.
Work stopped with the untimely death of Clark, but Korfiatis said plans are for things to get going again in the summer.
“Our meetings with the (U.S.) Forest Service have been hugely productive,” he said. “They’ve been a great support thus far, and we obviously look forward to continue working with them.”
Korfiatis would like to help Bluewood continue offering more to the community.
“The thing that I hope that I bring to the table is basically everything that Kim and Bluewood had already started,” he said. “The expansion of snow making, looking at hopefully starting to replace some aging infrastructure and hopefully starting to utilize more of our permitted area.
“We have 1,600 skiable acres available in the boundary, but we’re only skiing on 300 of them.”
Expansion would require working with multiple groups.
“With government agencies and Forest Service approval — we still have to go through all those proper agencies, and what not, to get the final go-ahead — but our goal is to expand basically boundary line to boundary line,” Korfiatis said.
“That would be the end result, and honestly, we’re talking about 75% more skiing and (snowboard) riding area, which would be wonderful.”
