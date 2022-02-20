DAYTON — Skiing and snowboarding excitement has been up recently around the Walla Walla Valley and the Pacific Northwest, even as the 2022 Winter Olympics has drawn much of the world’s attention overseas to Beijing.
Bluewood remains a popular destination during the winter season, and their success has also meant success for a number of area nonprofits who use the slopes to help young people and residents who would otherwise not be able to participate in the activity.
A year after Bluewood did record-setting business despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it has still been a busy place for new general manager Pete Korfiatis. He was appointed GM shortly before this season started after his predecessor, Kim Clark, died unexpectedly Aug. 31 of a heart attack.
“Last season was a banner year for Bluewood, despite the inability to provide our guests with the service they deserve, obviously due to COVID restrictions,” Korfiatis said.
“This season has seen a slight decrease to ticket sales and overall skier visits. However our pass sales were up, so we’ve seen an increase with our local multi-visit families.
“This is a great shift as our ticket holders are having a great experience at the mountain and thus realizing the value in our season passes.”
The weather has cooperated.
“We are having a great season to date,” Korfiatis said. “The December snow gave us a great starting snowpack and allowed us to open all our terrain quite quickly. There were some epic powder days to be had in December.
“The January reload storm was a perfect refresher for our guests as well.”
Fun at Bluewood has been contagious.
“Currently the groomers are a ton of fun as Chris and Justin, our Cat crew, have been laying out perfect tracks,” Korfiatis said “Coupled with the sunshine and the spring vibes, it’s a wonderful time to bring the family back to Bluewood.”
The slopes continue to draw different groups of people with Bluewood supporting nonprofit organizations like Skyline Adventures and Bluewood Alpine Race Team.
Skyline Adventures partners with Bluewood to give at-risk kids, healing veterans and people with special needs the ability to enjoy skiing and snowboarding.
Bill Pogue, of Richland, started Skyline to share his love of the outdoors with those who need assistance.
“SA president Bill Pogue and his team have done a wonderful job providing scholarships and grants to individuals and groups that would not otherwise be able to experience the mountain,” Korfiatis said. “A day with Skyline Adventures provides an escape and a sense of freedom for their groups.
“It’s an amazing cause filled with passionate people, both within the organization and the people they serve.”
People with intellectual and developmental disabilities now can feel the thrill of gliding down Bluewood with a state-of-the-art fully adaptive ski chair and sled that Skyline purchased with a grant awarded by Three Rivers Community Foundation.
Skyline also credits generous donations for enabling them to provide the people they serve with tickets to Bluewood, professional instructors, ski equipment and food while there.
Transportation to and from the resort for them and their caregivers comes courtesy The Arc of Tri-Cities, a nonprofit based in Richland.
“The increase in funding this season has enabled SA’s out-reach program to bring the most people ever to the mountain,” Korfiatis said. “A huge thank you to those local business, individual donors and Foundations who have supported Skyline Adventures.
“Your support is changing lives — it’s awesome to witness.”
BART (previously known as Bluewood Blazers) is another local nonprofit organization that, since 1985, has trained and coached kids interested in developing and honing their skills for ski racing.
Membership is up this season, program director Trevor Tyas reported, with ages ranging from 5-18.
Headquartered on Bluewood, the team practices twice each week or travels to competitions around the Northwest at places like Snoqualmie Pass, Mount Spokane, Anthony Lakes (near North Powder, Oregon), Mount Bachelor (in Bend, Oregon), Crystal Mountain (around Enumclaw, Washington) or Schweitzer Mountain (near Sandpoint, Idaho).
BART member Laney Hand, 11, is ranked third in the Pacific Northwest Ski Association’s Girls U-12 Youth Ski League.
“We’re all about developing kids into phenomenal skiers,” Tyas said. “We’re a small team, but we come and compete. And we’re usually around the top of the scores.”
Beginners can start with BART in its DEVO program, practicing once a week to learn skills and build confidence with a couple of events for them to get their feet wet.
“We do drills, but there’s fun,” Tyas said. “It’s 50/50. That’s our way to surpass the fear because skiing can be one intimidating thing. When you’re up there at a start, looking down a course, skiing to your best ability. It’s extremely difficult. It’s a head game. This is our way to get them over that.”
Korfiatis sees BART as more than just Ski Racing 101.
“The BART Team serves a different subset but is equally beneficial,” Korfiatis said. “Training the area’s youth in the sport of ski racing develops a multitude of life skills that creates great humans. Time management, money management, discipline, focus and working in a team environment are just some of the attributes ski racing can teach kids.”
BART has a team of supportive coaches.
“The added bonus is the skier’s improvement year over year, teaching them the ability to ski the entire mountain, safely, proficiently, and generally, better than anyone,” Korfiatis said. “Our own 6-year-old is on the team and to see his skills improve in three weekends was astounding.”
Along with skills and composure on the slopes, strong bonds have developed through BART.
“Additionally, there’s a great team environment within the families, hanging out in the parking lot at lunch time, taking care of all the kids whether it’s their own child or not,” Korfiatis said. “Everyone at Bluewood looks after all the kids you see running around in the blue jackets, it’s wonderful to see.
“Bluewood is very proud to support the BART Team.”
The nonprofits have been a big part of Bluewood.
“The Bluewood team is very proud of Skyline Adventures and the BART team,” Korfiatis said. “Both are wonderful causes that serve very different purposes. However, the end goal being exposure to the mountain environment and the life skills it develops.”
