DAYTON, Wash. — Peter Korfiatis is the new general manager, of Bluewood, a popular local ski and snowboard resort.
Korfiatis assumes the position previously held by the late Kim Clark, who died unexpectedly Aug. 31 of an apparent heart attack.
A lifelong lover of skiing, and a Wenatchee native, Korfiatis returns to Washington state from Mammoth Lakes, California, where he held multiple managerial roles at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area for more than a decade.
While growing up in Wenatchee, he skied at Bluewood around age 10.
“It was snowing, and there was a ton of it,” he said of Bluewood. “I remember being shocked at the amount of terrain. All these little undulations and drops in and amongst the trees. If you know how to piece it together, it’s one of the greatest little mountains out there. I’m pretty stoked to experience it as an adult, honestly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.