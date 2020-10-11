DAYTON — Bluewood has been especially busy the last two months, adding new buildings and reorganizing its facilities to give skiers and snowboarders a safe and fun place this winter in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic.
With countless COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions limiting activity over the summer, Bluewood operators are preparing to start the 2020-21 season Dec. 12.
“Everything’s on schedule,” Bluewood General Manager Kim Clark said Thursday afternoon as concrete was poured on the foundation and floor of The Hub, one of two new structures coming together for more room and less congestion.
Seven months ago, nobody really knew what to make of this mysterious COVID-19 as it swept across the state — along with the rest of the country.
On March 15 under a statewide shutdown ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee, Bluewood brought its 2019-20 season to an early end.
“We had just come off a record January and February,” Clark said. “We lost the last three weeks of business, and that’s during spring break. Those are always really strong weeks for us.”
By summer and with outdoor recreation still severely limited, Bluewood operators understood changes would be necessary for any hope of a profitable 2020-21.
“People were thinking COVID would go away over the summer, but around mid-May, it became pretty clear,” Clark said.
But where to start?
Clark had already begun spending hours on end with his eyes glued to a computer screen, researching ski areas around the world. The Southern Hemisphere was already experiencing some of its winter season by what was the U.S.’s late spring, and Clark was participating in one Zoom meeting after another.
“I’ve attended more Zoom meetings than I care to admit,” Clark laughed.
The last seven months, considering situations that might put people at risk of contracting the virus, social distancing has been a must for just about any sort of gathering — and that will include Bluewood this winter.
Though skiers and snowboarders take turns sliding down the broad slope of a mountain, a study of Bluewood operations indicated four “pinch points” that could have possibly multiple people in proximity: bathrooms, ticket line, rental shop and SnowSports desk, and food and beverage areas.
Bathrooms don’t really concern health officials, Clark said, because people go in and out, using the facilities to get clean.
The other three “pinch points” have brought about two new buildings, with construction scheduled to finish in the next couple of weeks.
“We’re looking to finish by Nov. 20, and that includes moving all the equipment over to the Hub and the Yurt,” Clark said. “It’s probably going to take a lot longer to move everything, than the construction. We’re talking 480 pairs of skis, thousands of boots and helmets and poles.”
The 450-square-foot yurt is going up at the base of the lodge, and guests can go there to pick up reserved or pre-purchased lift tickets.
Until this season, guests with season tickets or reservations still had to get in line with those buying their way in for the day at the admission desk (day tickets made up about 75-80% of the business at Bluewood, Clark said).
The yurt is meant to streamline admission, and Bluewood is also encouraging online ticket purchases.
A new website is soon expected to launch.
“You can just go into the yurt, get your ticket, and go,” Clark said.
Equipment rental and lesson signups will no longer take place in the lower level of the lodge.
Those operations are moving into the other new building, The Hub, with about 600 more square feet of space than the lodge’s lower level.
Equipment rental and some of the ticketing transactions now in separate buildings, the lodge’s pub has a second floor for dining.
Along with social distancing, Bluewood had convenience in mind with the design.
“The area where we used to have the SnowSports Desk was remodeled, and we put in carpeting, so we could turn it into an overflow food-and-beverage area,” Clark said. “The SnowSports Desk will become a little concessions area for people who just want to grab a quick snack.”
Construction came with quite a bill.
The new buildings cost Bluewood about $230,000.
The yurt came out of Oregon’s Pacific Yurts, located in Cottage Grove.
The Hub is via Spring Structures offices in Salt Lake City and in Canada.
But a long list of local companies have also joined in the projects. They include Dayton Electric, Stoneway Electric Supply, City Coal & Lumber , Young’s Heating & Cooling , Cost Less Carpet and Summit Construction.
“We try to do as much as we can locally,” Clark said.
Besides construction, Bluewood also faces the new expenses that come with conducting business during the pandemic.
Customers, too, will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets.
“Prices will go up in 2020,” Clark said. “But not so much for the construction. The biggest change will be from doing this kind of business in this climate. We just placed an order for $2,400 in special cleaning equipment. We have to sanitize everything, every night.”
Bluewood also bought air purifiers, and additional staff may be needed to track the number of people entering the lodge.
“If you’ve been to Home Depot and some other places, you’ll see they have employees counting people at the entrance,” Clark said. “We may need to do that to make sure we don’t go over the limit.”
Columbia County is currently in Phase 3 of Inlsee’s gradual reopening plan for the state.
Clark is starting his sixth season as Bluewood general manager, but it will be unlike anything he’s experienced before.
“Healthwise, no — never anything like this,” he said. “This is the sort of business that must be fluid. We go based on the weather. Weather conditions change hourly. But I’ve never experienced anything of this magnitude.”
Changes at Bluewood were inevitable, but COVID-19 brought them to the forefront.
“This place already had issues in 1980, the second year it was open,” Clark said. “The lodge was designed great, but there was already some congestion … Some of these projects have been on the list for 30 years. With business, a lot of times, you have to pick your battles.
“The timing of this was right. We met with the owners in June, and that’s when the decision was made to just go forward with the projects. By August, the contracts were signed.”
Bluewood is owned by WGSKI, a parent company which Clark said includes seven members from the Columbia Basin.
WGSKI took over Bluewood in 2010, and has since invested more than $1 million toward upgrades — resulting in good profits.
“In the 10 years since they took over, other than 2014 and 2015 (which were the drought years), the numbers have been steadily increasing,” Clark said. “There’s been an amazing, dramatic increase the last three years especially. Funny thing is that started right around the time we got caught up on all the maintenance, and started to focus on improvements.
“The snow has been the same; it’s been the changes we’ve made here,” Clark said. “The owners have put in a lot of money. It shows they’re committed.”
Clark is optimistic about the 2020-21 season, even with the pandemic and face coverings required at all times.
“All the forecasts call for good snow in the Pacific Northwest this year,” Clark said. “This could be a strong year for “day” areas. Not so much for the far away resorts; people don’t want to travel.
“But otherwise, everything’s looking good.”