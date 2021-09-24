The end of the state’s COVID-19 utility moratorium on Sept. 30 is expected to bring about a “crisis situation,” according to an assistance team working at the Blue Mountain Action Council.
The moratorium has been in effect since February 29, 2020, signed by Gov. Jay Inslee during the first coronavirus outbreak here, to prevent water, electricity and gas providers from shutting off anybody’s services regardless of outstanding bills.
It expires Friday, and anyone who might be behind on their utility bills must act now to keep their heat and lights on for the approaching winter.
The BMAC works to make payment extensions and discounts possible with Pacific Power, Cascade Natural Gas, Columbia Rural Electric, The City of Walla Walla, and the City of College Place.
“Please call us,” BMAC energy assistance program director Sylvia Schaefer said. “Call sooner than later so we can get you in our system and see how we can help you. Any neighbors who may be behind on a bill, please don’t wait. The sooner you take action, the better off it will be for everyone.”
More than 500,000 Washingtonians reportedly have overdue bills that could result in shutoffs once the moratorium expires at the end of the month, according to the state Department of Commerce.
Many are here in the Walla Walla Valley, raising the concern of the BMAC and utility service providers.
“We’ve had some of our members have some financial hardships because of the COVID situation,” Columbia REA marketing and member services manager Doug Case said.
The number of customers behind on their Cascade Natural Gas bills is actually less than pre-COVID, according to company spokesman Mark Hanson, but the amount due over the last 20 months has snowballed dramatically.
None the less, Cascade, Pacific Power and Columbia REA spokesmen all insist shutoffs will only be a last possible resort after the moratorium ends.
Help abounds; customers need only ask.
“Just as we normally would, we work with our members to set up payment plans or partial payments and stuff,” Case said. “It’s a rarity that we do disconnects very much anymore.
“Our intention is to work with all of our members to make sure that they don’t get cut off and help them keep their power on.”
Pacific Power echoes that statement, having allocated $3.1 million to its Assistance Plus program.
It started in April, and according to PacifiCorp spokesman Drew Hanson, more than $1 million remains.
“We offer a robust bill support program, and our goal is to prevent disconnections by aggressively communicating to customers about the Washington Assistance Plus Program,” Hanson said. “This includes a cadence of outbound balls, bill messages, newsletters, emails, handouts, social media messages and directs mail letters.
“This is an ongoing campaign to supports our customers which will continue after the moratorium is lifted on Oct. 1.”
Same goes for Cascade Natural Gas.
“Our preference is to work with customers on possible bill assistance and/or creating a payment plan,” Mark Hanson said. “Customers who work with us on a payment plan, and adhere to that agreement, will not be disconnected.”
