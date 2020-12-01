Bledsoe Wine Estates has acquired another 40 acres in the SeVein Vineyards development in the Walla Walla Valley the company announced.
The new property will be the fifth Bledsoe Wine Estates vineyard in the Valley, joining the McQueen Vineyard, Bob Healy, Flying B and Lefore, according to a media release Monday. The acquisition brings the company's total acreage to about 194 — a third of which is currently planted.
The new, unplanted land is near Milton-Freewater on the Oregon side of the Walla Walla Valley American Viticultural Area, immediately adjacent to McQueen.
“The opportunity to acquire what amounts to a 40-acre blank canvas that is almost contiguous to our original McQueen Estate Vineyard, in the heart of the SeVein Vineyards, was one that fit perfectly with our standards and we couldn’t pass up,” Josh McDaniels, Bledsoe Wine Estates CEO and winemaking director said in the release.
“This gives us the room we need to accommodate growth, but also to expand our growing presence in one of the best producing vineyard blocks in the Walla Walla Valley.”
Bledsoe Wine Estates owns Doubleback, Bledsoe Family Winery and Bledsoe-McDaniels wineries.
Founded in 2007, the company is owned by Walla Walla native and former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe and his wife Maura.
Shortly following his final playing season in 2006, the Walla Walla High School and Washington State University alumn got into the wine business.
SeVein is a collection of technologically advanced vineyards, with 15 different property owners currently using 1,000 of the 1,800 acres that could be developed into vineyards.
The new Bledsoe property at 1,200 to 1,400 feet in elevation, with wind-blown glacial loess over fractured basalt.
“When Maura and I first walked the McQueen Vineyard property back in 2007, we quickly realized that the immediate and long-term future of Doubleback was right underneath our feet,” Bledsoe said in the release. “Fast forward 13 years, and it’s exciting to think about what the future holds not only for the untapped potential of this new vineyard, but for Bledsoe Wine Estates.”