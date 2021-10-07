Bledsoe McDaniels Winery, a local collaboration between proprietors Drew Bledsoe and Josh McDaniels, is venturing into Willamette Valley Pinot Noir with the recent purchase of an 80-acre estate vineyard property in the Eola-Amity Hills American Viticultural Area.
The vineyard is a potential home for future Bledsoe McDaniels production and hospitality facilities.
Located in the Eola-Amity Hills AVA, the land was formerly owned by Mimi Casteel of Hope Well Winery. Her parents, Ted Casteel and Pat Dudley, founders of Bethel Heights Vineyards, helped pioneer wine production in the region during the 1970s.
