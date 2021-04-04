The eatery at Touchet Valley Golf & Recreation will become Blazin Burgers with the recent signing of a new concessionaire to manage restaurant and course operations.
Blazing Burgers is scheduled to open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting April 8 with Hannelee Farrell, Sidney Highsmith and Nathanial Steen in charge.
The menu will burgers of various kinds. Highsmith, who owned and operated two restaurants in The Philippines for 20 years, has promised to employ his proprietary burger recipe from overseas, as well as chicken sandwiches, ham sandwiches, BLT, french fries and tater tots, street tacos garnished by homemade chile verde and salsas.
Owners have applied for a license to serve beer and wine.