The untrained eye won’t notice much different about the two electric trolleys Valley Transit will roll out later this fall — or the two others that will join the fleet soon.
Riders might perceive that the battery-operated buses are much quieter than Walla Walla’s usual signature-red, diesel trolleys.
A sticker affixed to the window midway down the bus will alert observant passers-by and, more importantly, emergency services responders that there are batteries on board.
During a busy day, passengers might observe that a few more people can fit in than before since these trolleys are 3 feet longer.
And riders in wheelchairs might appreciate the new Q’Pods, with a three-point system that makes securing front-facing wheelchairs easier.
But what the community won’t likely see but should know, said Valley Transit’s new General Manager Angie Peters, are the environmental and economic impacts of the gradual shift to electric as part of the public transit system’s long-range plans.
“I think that the history of Valley Transit speaks for itself, that we have typically been right there on the cutting edge of the changes that happen in our industry, and this is just another example of us being an early adopter of things that will make our industry better,” Peters said.
“I think we’re staying on course for the high bar that we’ve set for ourselves.”
Setting the bar
That high bar means lower carbon emissions as well as high-quality, low-cost service, she said.
Transportation accounts for 29 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., according to the Federal Transit Administration.
In a recent state-required Transit Development Plan, Valley Transit pledged to continue to expand its use of technologies and fuels that reduce emissions and noted that the Walla Walla-based transportation agency is the only transit in the state to operate its entire paratransit, or dial-a-ride, fleet on compressed natural gas.
That’s about half of all the agency’s buses running on fuel that the state Department of Commerce says emits 30-35% less carbon dioxide than diesel fuel, which is what powers the agency’s trolleys currently in service.
“And we are in the process of moving to renewable natural gas rather than just compressed natural gas,” Peters said, “which will get us a little closer to the net emissions of electric and earn us revenue.”
Also called biomethane, renewable natural gas is drawn from sources such as the anaerobic decomposition of organic materials in landfills, wastewater treatment plants and farms and can earn users credits through the federal Renewable Identification Numbers program.
Limitations
As part of Valley Transit’s move toward cleaner emissions, electric buses play a critical role, but they are also expensive.
The agency was awarded a $2.4 million Federal Transit Administration grant in 2017 to help buy the four battery-electric buses to replace four trolleys that have exceeded their useful life. As part of the deal, Valley Transit pitched in a $590,000 match.
Valley Transit also had the cost of installing charging stations — four at the bus garage on Rose and Avery streets and two for midday charges at the transfer center, Market Station, downtown.
“They are not cheap,” Peters said, “particularly up front because you have the infrastructure costs to get going.”
But the net cost, she said, is a savings of about 37% when you factor in electricity versus diesel fuel costs, maintenance and the “semi-nebulous” measure of the impact to the environment.
“The cost is substantial,” Peters said. “But a regular bus is expensive, too. For a diesel bus, you’re looking at $700,000 to $800,000.”
A couple other key factors are limiting Valley Transit’s ability to go all-electric right now. One is what’s out there for purchase in this emerging market and the other is about power infrastructure.
“There is not an electric in the size for the dial-a-ride on the market currently that is reliable enough to take out whole fleet there, so we want to stay with CNG until that market has caught up to the level it needs to be at and then make the transition,” the general manager said.
Tapping the grid
And the agency has to be “conscientious” about how quickly it phases in electric because, Peters said, “with the infrastructure that we have right now in Walla Walla, if we were running all the buses at electric and we had some sort of circumstance where we had to put the majority of the fleet on to charge at the same time, we could shut down power.”
It takes a lot of power to juice up each trolley’s four recyclable battery packs — located on the roof, the back of the bus and in two side mounts — to their full capacity of 270 kilowatt hours total.
According to their manufacturer, China-based BYD Auto, the electric buses should go about 150 miles on one charge, but Peters is planning for a conservative 120 miles, which means they’ll need a recharge midday — thus the two upright, plug-in-style chargers for swap-outs and “refueling” at Market Station.
The best practice for getting a good short charge would be a wireless induction charging plate that drivers could pull buses over every time they came into Market Station, Peters said.
“But if I were to install an induction charger down there right now, we would shut down downtown every time we tried to use it,” she said. “So it’s good to get the four buses on board now, but we have to be working in tandem with our partners to make sure that everybody’s infrastructure is ready for it if we go fully electric.”
Road ready
It took longer than Valley Transit expected to begin receiving its electric buses ordered two years ago, but Peters said they’re hoping the final two will arrive before the end of the year. They are being outfitted with the classic cable car look now, she said.
The first two are ready to go, however, and now that the chargers are installed and the agency is about done training local fire and emergency medical personnel on how to respond to problems on electric buses, they’re going to start training their drivers.
Peters said she hopes they’ll have a ribbon cutting and bus-launching at Market Station on Main Street sometime in mid-October or November to celebrate not only the electric buses being put into service but also the agency’s success over the summer in remodeling what used to be Crawford Park after signing a lease with the city to run the space.