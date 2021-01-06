Basel Cellars Estate is now headed by a group of investors that includes Walla Walla business owners Dan Thiessen, Paul MacKay and Phillip Christofide.
The trio founded the Walla Walla Steak Company and Crossbuck Brewing in the historic railroad depot building on North Second Avenue.
On Dec. 30, they joined Chad MacKay and Scott Clark in buying the Basel Cellars property, equipment and inventory from Steve and Jo Marie Hansen, of Vancouver.
The new owners say they will continue to operate Basel Cellars as a wine country lodging and event location on the Old Milton Highway, while developing plains for winery and hospitality expansion.
Basel Cellars currently employs a full-time staff of five, along with part-time and seasonal harvest workers.
The 83-acre estate includes a winery, vineyard, vacation rentals and an private event venue.
“The Basel Cellars Estate is an exceptional destination location for weddings, events and family getaways," Thiessen said, "and our team looks forward to continuing that tradition and expanding on the possibilities with an enhanced culinary program and events around the property.”