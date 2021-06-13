New owners of Basel Cellars Estate Winery, here on Old Milton Highway, have announced they are renaming the property Yellowhawk Resort.
The 84-acre property in South Walla Walla, off Highway 125, was purchased in December 2020 by a group of investors that includes Walla Walla business owners Dan Thiessen, Paul Mackay and Phillip Christofides. They also own Walla Walla Steak Company and Crossbuck Brewing on North Second Avenue.
In addition to renaming the estate, owners also announced plans for it to become more of a sparkling winery following the 2021 harvest with some of the red varietals transplanted into chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot meunier and muscat ottonel.
Other plans include expanded lodging, with one of the blocks near the estate house carved out to become a setting for wedding ceremonies.
The owners also announced an annual wine and food event at Yellowhawk called The Shindig to be held August 27-29.