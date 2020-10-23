By the Union-Bulletin
Banner Corp., the Walla Walla parent company of Banner Bank, announced Wednesday a third-quarter profit of $36.5 million, and a quarterly cash dividend of 41 cents per share, with $1.5 million committed to supporting minority-owned small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Net income was $3.1 million under that of last year, but $13 million over the second quarter of 2020, “reflecting the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” the company press release stated.
“The continued successful execution of our super community bank strategy generated solid revenue growth compared to both the preceding quarter and the year ago quarter,” Banner President and CEO Mark Grescovich said in the release. “Mortgage banking revenues more than doubled compared to a year ago, reflecting strong refinance demand and higher margins due to decreasing market interest rates.
“Third quarter earnings were impacted by a number of items, including the allowance for credit losses based on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.”
Banner reported $1.5 million was committed to supporting minority-owned small businesses, along with businesses in economically disadvantaged rural and urban areas.
As of Sept. 30, the company had provided nearly $1.15 billion to 9,103 businesses in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Banner also issued deferred payments (or waived interest) on 3,370 loans, totalling another $1.09 billion.
“We will continue to do the right thing for our clients, our communities, our colleagues, our company and our shareholders while providing a consistent and reliable source of commerce and capital through all economic cycles and changing events,” Grescovich said in the release.
As of Sept. 30, Banner Corp. had $14.54 billion in assets, $10 billion in net loans and $12.22 billion in deposits.