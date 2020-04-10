Banner Bank

Banner Corp., the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, will have its annual shareholders meeting virtually, the company announced Thursday.

The meeting will still happen at 10 a.m. April 29. Shareholders may participate online at meetingcenter.io/244593408

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, the record date, can find additional details regarding participation in the annual meeting at bannerbank.com/proxymaterials.

Shareholders of record who wish to vote and ask questions at the annual meeting will need to follow the instructions in the company’s proxy supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to shareholders.

The company's board of directors voted to refrain from any in-person gathering to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jedidiah Maynes is the managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine. He also covers local news for the Union-Bulletin and frequently writes about arts and entertainment in Marquee.