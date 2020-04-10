Banner Corp., the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, will have its annual shareholders meeting virtually, the company announced Thursday.
The meeting will still happen at 10 a.m. April 29. Shareholders may participate online at meetingcenter.io/244593408.
Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, the record date, can find additional details regarding participation in the annual meeting at bannerbank.com/proxymaterials.
Shareholders of record who wish to vote and ask questions at the annual meeting will need to follow the instructions in the company’s proxy supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to shareholders.
The company's board of directors voted to refrain from any in-person gathering to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.