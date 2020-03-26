Banner Corp., the parent company of Banner Bank, announced dividend shares Wednesday at 41 cents per share.
The quarterly cash dividend will be payable April 17 to common shareholders of record on April 8.
The divided has been the same dating dating back to January 2019 when the quarterly payout was 38 cents per share.
The company is part of the NASDAQ Composite index which saw its all-time high in February of this year, just north of 9,800 points.
That peak quickly receded this month in a volatile stock market roiled by the global COVID-19 pandemic. NASDAQ opened at 7,462 points this morning, according to Google Finance.
Banner Corp had a peak in December 2019, trading at $58.93 per share, which had eroded to $27.40 by Monday but opened this morning at $31.43, Google Finance reported.
Banner Corp. also owns Islanders Bank and has assets of about $12.6 billion.