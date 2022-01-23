Banner Bank

Banner Bank building in downtown Walla Walla.

Banner Bank, headquartered in downtown Walla Walla, has promoted Executive Vice President Cynthia “Cindy” Purcell to its chief strategy and administration officer.

Having previously been executive vice president, retail banking and administration, the new role has Purcell leading the execution of the bank’s long-term corporate objectives.

Purcell is a seasoned banking executive with 42 years of experience.

— Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

