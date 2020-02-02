Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
Chapter 7
Zachary W. Rhodes
58 Boyer Drive
Walla Walla
Priscilla E. Hall
1821 Plaza Way, unit 63
Walla Walla
Bobby J. Walker
104 Bush St.
Walla Walla
Rodney L. Stafford
53 Jade St.
Walla Walla
McKensey Severn-Buroker
240 N. Touchet Road
Dayton
Cara M. James
202 S. Third St.
Dayton
Chapter 11
New Vision Properties LLC
113 E. Main St.
Walla Walla
Chapter 13
David A. & Jule A. Keller
P.O. Box 153
Waitsburg
Ian M. & Kayla J. Edwards
928 Mead Place
Walla Walla