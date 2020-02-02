Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

Chapter 7 ­— Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.

Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.

Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

Chapter 7

Zachary W. Rhodes

58 Boyer Drive

Walla Walla

Priscilla E. Hall

1821 Plaza Way, unit 63

Walla Walla

Bobby J. Walker

104 Bush St.

Walla Walla

Rodney L. Stafford

53 Jade St.

Walla Walla

McKensey Severn-Buroker

240 N. Touchet Road

Dayton

Cara M. James

202 S. Third St.

Dayton

Chapter 11

New Vision Properties LLC

113 E. Main St.

Walla Walla

Chapter 13

David A. & Jule A. Keller

P.O. Box 153

Waitsburg

Ian M. & Kayla J. Edwards

928 Mead Place

Walla Walla

