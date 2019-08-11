Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
CHAPTER 7
Tammy Milligan
135 S. Wilbur Ave., unit D4
Walla Walla
Carl R. & Tristyne L. Brindle
1267 Frog Hollow Road
Walla Walla
Brady J. Sharp
293 N.E. Maple Ave.
College Place
Eric Calzadillas
838 S. Campbell Road
Walla Walla
Mario S. Cardenas
1615 Stuart St.
Walla Walla
Jenna R. Lalonde
31 N.E. Ivy Lane
College Place
Wava Ragains
734 S.E. Quail Run
College Place
Duane Worden
524 S. First Ave.
Walla Walla
CHAPTER 13
Juan M. & Yessica Preciado
P.O. Box 216
Touchet
Doris M. Nelson
1442 Lower Waitsburg Road
Walla Walla
William H. Newman III & Leah M. Krupkat Newman
36 E. Chestnut St.
Walla Walla