Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

Chapter 7 ­— Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.

Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.

Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

CHAPTER 7

Tammy Milligan

135 S. Wilbur Ave., unit D4

Walla Walla

Carl R. & Tristyne L. Brindle

1267 Frog Hollow Road

Walla Walla

Brady J. Sharp

293 N.E. Maple Ave.

College Place

Eric Calzadillas

838 S. Campbell Road

Walla Walla

Mario S. Cardenas

1615 Stuart St.

Walla Walla

Jenna R. Lalonde

31 N.E. Ivy Lane

College Place

Wava Ragains

734 S.E. Quail Run

College Place

Duane Worden

524 S. First Ave.

Walla Walla

CHAPTER 13

Juan M. & Yessica Preciado

P.O. Box 216

Touchet

Doris M. Nelson

1442 Lower Waitsburg Road

Walla Walla

William H. Newman III & Leah M. Krupkat Newman

36 E. Chestnut St.

Walla Walla

