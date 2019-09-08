Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

Chapter 7 ­— Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.

Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.

Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

CHAPTER 7

Jason L. & Stacie M. Palmer

P.O. Box 29

Burbank

Kelly J. Burchardt

904 N. Clinton St.

Walla Walla

Chad W. & Ashly R. Farmer

P.O. Box 3032

Walla Walla

Thomas Western

205 E. Third. St.

Prescott

Kristen P. Gienger

1246 Grant St.

Walla Walla

Joshua D. Watts

1528 E. Alder St.

Walla Walla

Paul A. & Pamela L. Adams

1821 Plaza Way, unit 13

Walla Walla

Janine M. Baston

459 S.E. 12th St.

College Place

CHAPTER 13

Barry L. Hurley II & Kietra G. Hurley

209 Chapra St.

Walla Walla

Jonathan M. Ricardo & Richard D. Simpson

1539 Ruth St.

Walla Walla

James L. Warwick

1087 S.E. Crestlane Drive

College Place

Tags

Recommended for you