Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
- Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
- Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
- Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
- Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
- Mark T. Backman
525 Sheridan Road
Walla Walla
- Mercy B. Buck
332 Whitman St.
Walla Walla
- Peter J. Laizure
P.O. Box 191
Walla Walla
- Renea Parker
P.O. Box 2853
Walla Walla
- Carol A. Clay
P.O. Box 61
Dixie
- Brent A. Key
176 Boyer Ave.
Walla Walla
Chapter 13:
- Kenneth W. McGee
452 S.W. Eighth Ave.
College Place
- Craig C. & Debbie L. Potter
2017 Lark Drive
Walla Walla