Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

  • Chapter 7 ­— Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
  • Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
  • Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
  • Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

  • Mark T. Backman

525 Sheridan Road

Walla Walla

  • Mercy B. Buck

332 Whitman St.

Walla Walla

  • Peter J. Laizure

P.O. Box 191

Walla Walla

  • Renea Parker

P.O. Box 2853

Walla Walla

  • Carol A. Clay

P.O. Box 61

Dixie

  • Brent A. Key

176 Boyer Ave.

Walla Walla

Chapter 13:

  • Kenneth W. McGee

452 S.W. Eighth Ave.

College Place

  • Craig C. & Debbie L. Potter

2017 Lark Drive

Walla Walla