Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
- Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
- Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
- Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
- Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
Chapter 7
- Gregory H. & Sara L. Fletcher
P.O. Box 66
Prescott
- Markus G. Fletcher
15633 Harvey Shaw Road
Prescott
- Ruben & Virgena Bybee
101 W. Chestnut St.
Walla Walla
- Judith M. Jerome
96 Whistling Duck Road
Walla Walla
- Thomas A. & Lisa L. Ryan
1157 Chestnut St.
Walla Walla
- Christopher A. & Jessica C. Dixon
1545 Truman Street
Walla Walla
- Sharon Smith
505 N.E. Villa Ave.
College Place
- Nathaniel F. Craghill
P.O. Box 95
Prescott
Chapter 13
- Michael T. & Stefanie M. Garcia
1400 Frog Hollow Road
Walla Walla