Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

  • Chapter 7 ­— Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
  • Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
  • Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
  • Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

Chapter 7

  • Gregory H. & Sara L. Fletcher

P.O. Box 66

Prescott

  • Markus G. Fletcher

15633 Harvey Shaw Road

Prescott

  • Ruben & Virgena Bybee

101 W. Chestnut St.

Walla Walla

  • Judith M. Jerome

96 Whistling Duck Road

Walla Walla

  • Thomas A. & Lisa L. Ryan

1157 Chestnut St.

Walla Walla

  • Christopher A. & Jessica C. Dixon

1545 Truman Street

Walla Walla

  • Sharon Smith

505 N.E. Villa Ave.

College Place

  • Nathaniel F. Craghill

P.O. Box 95

Prescott

Chapter 13

  • Michael T. & Stefanie M. Garcia

1400 Frog Hollow Road

Walla Walla