Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.

Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.

Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

Chapter 7:

Shawna M. Laughlin, 450 Maple St., unit L, Walla Walla

Graesyn M. Hurley-Day, 209 Chapra St., Walla Walla

Jose G. Sanchez, 1027 S.W. Bade Ave., College Place

Darren M. & Dawn M. Chlipala

475 Galloway Road, Touchet

Dustin P. Holden, 1821 Plaza Way, unit 45, Walla Walla

Resa Hayward, 532 E. Alder St., unit 13, Walla Walla

Mike & Lynn Rose, 251 Rancho Villa

Walla Walla

Chapter 13:

Luis D. Alamilla Jr., 724 Ricky Lane, Walla Walla

Erin Evans, 136 Barclay Lane, Dayton

