Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
Chapter 7:
Shawna M. Laughlin, 450 Maple St., unit L, Walla Walla
Graesyn M. Hurley-Day, 209 Chapra St., Walla Walla
Jose G. Sanchez, 1027 S.W. Bade Ave., College Place
Darren M. & Dawn M. Chlipala
475 Galloway Road, Touchet
Dustin P. Holden, 1821 Plaza Way, unit 45, Walla Walla
Resa Hayward, 532 E. Alder St., unit 13, Walla Walla
Mike & Lynn Rose, 251 Rancho Villa
Walla Walla
Chapter 13:
Luis D. Alamilla Jr., 724 Ricky Lane, Walla Walla
Erin Evans, 136 Barclay Lane, Dayton