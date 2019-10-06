Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

  • Chapter 7 ­— Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
  • Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
  • Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
  • Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

CHAPTER 7

  • Tracy L. Peterson

135 S. Wilbur Ave., unit C6

Walla Walla

  • Peter M. Thorson

2444 Provenance Loop

Walla Walla

  • Griselda Aceves Bustos

819 W. Main St.

Walla Walla

  • Marilyn K. Stedman

1701 Plaza Way, unit 48

Walla Walla

  • Helen R. Freer

1804 Carl St.

Walla Walla

  • Sonia Gallegos-Soto

832 N. 8th Ave.

Walla Walla

CHAPTER 13

  • Linda C. Scott

1539 Portland Ave.

Walla Walla

  • Jacob R. & Tabitha C. Crenshaw

4544 Seaman Road

Waitsburg

