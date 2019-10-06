Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
- Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
- Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
- Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
- Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
CHAPTER 7
- Tracy L. Peterson
135 S. Wilbur Ave., unit C6
Walla Walla
- Peter M. Thorson
2444 Provenance Loop
Walla Walla
- Griselda Aceves Bustos
819 W. Main St.
Walla Walla
- Marilyn K. Stedman
1701 Plaza Way, unit 48
Walla Walla
- Helen R. Freer
1804 Carl St.
Walla Walla
- Sonia Gallegos-Soto
832 N. 8th Ave.
Walla Walla
CHAPTER 13
- Linda C. Scott
1539 Portland Ave.
Walla Walla
- Jacob R. & Tabitha C. Crenshaw
4544 Seaman Road
Waitsburg