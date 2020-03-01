Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
Chapter 7
Martha C. Kehrein
526 S.W. Second St.
College Place
Kimberly M. Alger
1236 S.W. Fourth St.
College Place
Robin E. Borsare
1305 W. Pine St.
Walla Walla
Chapter 13
Roger S. & Elaine L. Hinshaw
1155 Braeburn Terrace
Walla Walla