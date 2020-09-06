Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
Chapter 7
Yvonne L. Berry
2716 Melrose St., unit 110
Walla Walla
Kimberly L. Herbst
114 W. Patit Ave.
Dayton
Evelyn J. Smith
1123 S.E. Mockingbird Drive
College Place
Jose A. & Martha E. Ibarra
1116 S.E. Moorbrook Court
College Place
Chapter 13
Brian D. Price
1017 Frankland St.
Walla Walla