Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.

Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.

Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

Chapter 7

Yvonne L. Berry

2716 Melrose St., unit 110

Walla Walla

Kimberly L. Herbst

114 W. Patit Ave.

Dayton

Evelyn J. Smith

1123 S.E. Mockingbird Drive

College Place

Jose A. & Martha E. Ibarra

1116 S.E. Moorbrook Court

College Place

Chapter 13

Brian D. Price

1017 Frankland St.

Walla Walla

