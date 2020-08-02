Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.

Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.

Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

Chapter 7

Nicole R. Frazier

1858 Carl St.

Walla Walla

Sydney R. Boyd

108 Newell St.

Walla Walla

Natanael Gallegos

1152 S.E. Falbo Drive

College Place

Johnna Ragains

1070 S.E. Garrison Village Way

College Place

Chapter 13

Tammy M. Yarwood

317 Craig St.

Walla Walla

Zachary M. Marangi

140 Cushing St.

Walla Walla

