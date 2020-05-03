Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.

Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.

Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

Chapter 7

Shane D. & Jacqueline K. Mings

2049 Cookerly Drive

Walla Walla

Richard & Sarah Thomas

102 NW Earl Lane

College Place

Gabriel A. & Brittany H. Anderson

619 E. Maple St.

Walla Walla

Chapter 13

Darren R. & Patricia M. Farmer

2716 Melrose St., unit 116

Walla Walla

Saul & Lauri Patino

217 Blanchard Road

Prescott

