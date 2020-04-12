Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
Chapter 7
Chase O. & Jessica M. Harvey 10547 N. State Route 125 Prescott
Daimond L. & Jasmine I. Sept. 275 Woodland Ave., unit G Walla Walla
Tyler S. & Georgia V. Frison 817 S. Division St. Walla Walla
Amber M. Jones 1127 Hobson St. Walla Walla
Charlotte E. Potts 724 Wellington Ave. Walla Walla
Tiona L. Shea 625 Wellington Ave., unit A4 Walla Walla
Joshua F. Duvall 1232 SE Newgate Drive College Place
Derek T. Brown 1821 Plaza Way, unit 63 Walla Walla
Donald Brown 1902 Sunset Drive Walla Walla
Derek C. & Renae N. Stone 418 SW Fourth St., unit B College Place
Sarah E. Grogan 309 E. Main St. Walla Walla
Catherine M. Tolley 213 SE Eighth St. College Place
Darla J. Brown 206 S. Fourth St. Dayton
David W. Monroe P.O. Box 244 Starbuck
Chapter 13
Diana L. Russell 320 Ryan Ave. Burbank