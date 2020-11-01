Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
Chapter 7
Jacob Borrego
183 Jill Marie St.
Burbank
Wuilevaldo Avalos Valdez
1448 Gardena Creek Road
Touchet
Joseph D. & Sarah A. Kelly
1378 S.W. Julia St.
College Place
Frances O. Bell
11 Newell St.
Walla Walla
Ryan J. Pryor
1222 Tillamook St.
Walla Walla
Chapter 13
Agustin J. & Sophia L. Herrera
1340 Dalles Military Road
Walla Walla