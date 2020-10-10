Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:
Chapter 7 — Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.
Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.
Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.
Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.
Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.
Chapter 7
Casandra L. Kirschbaum
623 Rocky Road
Walla Walla
Kristina Wellington-Buttice
1823 Pleasant St.
Walla Walla
Terence D. Myers
3296 Hanson Loop Road
Burbank
Gary L. & Shellie L. McLeod
705 Stockton Road
Dayton
Chapter 13
Cheree L. Bates
704 E. Tietan St.
Walla Walla
Jeffrey A. & Kristina M. Stewart
302 N.E. A St.
College Place