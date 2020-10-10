Bankruptcies are filed under these headlines:

Chapter 7 ­— Debtor gives up nonexempt property and debts discharged.

Chapter 11 — Business reorganization; protection from creditors while business devises a plan for reorganization.

Chapter 12 — Designed specifically for the reorganization of family farms. It is closely modeled after Chapter 13.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay percentage of debt based on ability.

Information comes from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern Washington District.

Chapter 7

Casandra L. Kirschbaum

623 Rocky Road

Walla Walla

Kristina Wellington-Buttice

1823 Pleasant St.

Walla Walla

Terence D. Myers

3296 Hanson Loop Road

Burbank

Gary L. & Shellie L. McLeod

705 Stockton Road

Dayton

Chapter 13

Cheree L. Bates

704 E. Tietan St.

Walla Walla

Jeffrey A. & Kristina M. Stewart

302 N.E. A St.

College Place

 