Baker Boyer Bank holding a business panel at noon June 3 via Microsoft Teams.
The discussion will address the economy and how businesses navigate challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The panel will include Patrick Jones, Eastern Washington University economic analyst and Whitman College alumnus, and Dave Kohl, a Virginia Tech professor of agricultural finance and small business management.
For additional information, and to register and participate in a business climate survey for the panel, visit www.bakerboyer.com/businesspanel.