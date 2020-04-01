Baker Boyer Bank made two personnel moves recently, promoting one of its own and adding another local face to its team, according to a news release from the Walla Walla-based financial institution.
Cathy Schaeffer was promoted to the position of Walla Walla family advising manager, and Eric Denney was added as a family advisor.
A "family advisor" is the term the company uses to describe its D.S. Baker Advisors team, which deals with wealth management.
In the past, Schaeffer served as executive director of the Walla Walla Watershed Alliance from 2002-2013. She also serves on the Touchet School Board, Walla Walla Community College Foundation Board, the Mill Creek Coalition and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
Denney joined Baker Boyer in 2019, returning to his hometown after spending 13 years in Spokane.
Denney received his bachelor’s degree from Walla Walla University in College Place.