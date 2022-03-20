Baker Boyer Bank has announced the promotion of Mario Delgadiilo to its first-ever director of banking division strategy.
Delgadillo joined Baker Boyer six years ago as a business adviser before he became regional business banking manager in 2019.
The new role has Delgadillo leading the execution of both short-term and long-term strategies within each of the seven banking division departments while assisting Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer Joshua Allington in their operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.