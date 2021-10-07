Baker Boyer Bank, headquartered on Walla Walla's Main Street, has been honored with a 2021 FIS Impact Award.
FIS provides technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. The last five years, the company has recognized organizations that are using its technology or services in innovative ways to better serve their customers and drive tangible business results.
Winnings then go to charitable organizations supporting local communities.
Baker Boyer has its asset management staff work with an IT Solutions team to create two-way data integration streamlining the account opening process to be set up within minutes instead of hours. The goal of these new automations is to create efficiencies for employees to better serve clients.
In receiving the award, Baker Boyer is donating its $10,000 in winnings to Blue Mountain Action Council for providing resources to people around Southeast Washington experiencing poverty.
