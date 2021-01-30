Walla Walla-based Baker Boyer Bank is promoting COVID-19 vaccinations, it announced in a release.
Encouraging businesses to urge vaccinations among employees, the community bank has posted an informational video on its website.
It also plans to host an online forum in late February with health experts, including Walla Walla County public Health officer Daniel Kaminsky, Providence St. Mary Medical Center chief medical officer Christopher Hall, and Providence Spokane Neuroscience Institute regional medical director Kenneth Issacs.
Baker Boyer also stated it is granting employees who get vaccinated two days paid time-off.
“Maximizing vaccinations will enable life for everyone in Easter Washington to get back to the new normal as rapidly as possible,” said Mark Kajita, Baker Boyer president and CEO. “We all want the same thing: a healthy and safe community. Getting to the vaccination levels needed for herd immunity will help keep people safe and enable all businesses to open up so we can eventually get this pandemic behind us.”