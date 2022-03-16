Two months after a water pipe burst, flooding the building, Baker Boyer Bank has announced it will be permanently closing the Milton-Freewater branch at 320 N. Columbia St.
June 17 will be the last day for the Milton-Freewater branch and its ATM, the announcement on Monday, March 14, stated.
Extensive structural repairs have yet to begin, according to company President and CEO Mark Kajita, but the decision to fold the branch stem more from their industry transforming in the age of digital banking.
Fewer and fewer people actually set foot inside a bank nowadays, diminishing the need to invest company resources in maintaining several different brick-and-mortar facilities, he said.
"One of the things we've seen as a trend going back the last decade has been fewer in-person banking transactions through our entire branch system," Kajita said.
"We've seen more and more people really embrace the mobile app and digital banking they can do on their laptop. That's caused in-person transactions to go down dramatically — and the pandemic sped that up."
Clients with a safe deposit box inside the Milton-Freewater bank can now relocate them, at no cost, to any of the other six Baker Boyer branches.
There are no plans to close any of the other branches at this time, the company stated.
No layoffs will result from the Milton-Freewater closure, with employees having already been reassigned to other locations.
Meanwhile, news of the closure has caused some alarm among account holders.
"Most were just wondering if they have to do anything to keep their account," Kajita said of the 60 calls they had received as of Tuesday, March 15, a day after the permanent closure was announced. "Do they need to do anything, or are there any fees — things like that. Most were understanding of why this is happening.
"Everybody's sad about it, and that includes us, but it's really just part of the evolution of the banking industry."
Digital banking is the future.
An increasing number everyday banking tasks, such as deposits and transfers, are possible for account holders at all hours, at their convenience, through their personal computers and mobile devices.
The rise of cashless payments has lessened trips to the bank for withdrawals.
"Prior to digital banking, a lot of the transactions people would come into the bank for would be depositing checks into their personal accounts," Kajita said.
"But now that can be done on a mobile app. It's caused a lot of people, especially younger people, to stop coming in. I think if you asked someone of Gen Z or the millennial generation when was the last time they set foot inside a bank, most would tell you it was a long time ago."
It's gotten to the point where more banks are now going digital-only, but Kajita insisted Baker Boyer has no plans to ever abandon all of its establishments — not after 152 years in the Walla Walla Valley.
"That'll never be the case with Baker Boyer," he said. "We like working with our clients in person. That's something we really value."
But closing the Milton-Freewater branch was a business decision, Kajita said. Instead of shouldering the cost to repair and maintain a building used by fewer and fewer people, Baker Boyer looks to shift its time, money and staff toward more urgent needs.
"We've decided to ramp up how we assist entrepreneurs," Kajita said. "It's a complicated time with all the new technology and the accounting law, so we've decided to invest in experts of these new venues, new avenues of entrepreneurial business ... that's going to take a lot of our resources."
In the meantime, the Milton-Freewater building remains property of Baker Boyer Bank as the company awaits an insurance report.
"There's still some extensive wood damage and repairs necessary to the flooring," Kajita said. "Overall, we haven't made any decision yet. We might end up looking for an entrepreneurial business that can take the building and call it their own."
