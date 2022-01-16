Baker Boyer Bank, headquartered in downtown Walla Walla, has announced the promotion of long-time employees Jessie Ilaoa and Rosendo Guizar to senior vice president seats.
Both have worked at Baker Boyer for more than 20 years in multiple roles.
"We are proud that Rosendo and Jessie have grown and developed their careers at Baker Boyer and will continue to help shape our future to ensure the success of our clients," Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita stated in the release.
Ilaoa started in 2001 as a teller before eventually becoming a vice president and regulatory risk manager in 2016 after gaining further accreditation and industry certifications along the way from Washington State University and Colorado State University.
Since 2020, she has been director of audit and risk.
Guizar, a graduate of Whitman College, has worked in all facets of lending at Baker Boyer since 1996. His responsibilities have ranged from operational to direct lending in both the consumer and commercial areas.
Now the chief credit officer, he is responsible for the bank's entire lending portfolio.
