By the Union-Bulletin
Baker Boyer Bank is turning its biannual invite-only Economic Update into an online event open to all.
“We believe it is important to provide information and education on the state of the economy to all members of our surrounding communities in this especially challenging time,” Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita said in the announcement.
The noon presentation takes place Thursday and will present insights on the economy, markets and portfolio management strategies. A question-and-answer session will also be offered.
Opening remarks will come from Vesna Dodge, executive vice president for Baker Boyer Asset Management. Presentations will follow from John Cunnison, vice president and chief investment officer, and Brian Bruggeman, vice president and financial planning director.
Their discussions will cover the global and national economies and markets, including perspective on investment decision making during a period of volatility and uncertainty.
Several topics of focus will include current and future pandemic policy, planning update and election implications, economic and investment implications of COVID-19, and long-term investment outlook.
The online presentation is expected to run about an hour, followed by anonymous Q&A. It will be hosted using Microsoft Teams Live.
Attendees will have a chance to followup with an advisor from the office most convenient to them. For more information and to RSVP, visit bakerboyer.com/economicupdate.