Baker Boyer Bank, headquartered in downtown Walla Walla, has announced a new vice president and seven new assistant vice presidents with a wave of promotions.
Dana Evans, who joined Baker Boyer in 2016 as a business advisor and was later promoted to its credit administration department, has been made a vice president.
Meanwhile, the new assistant vice presidents are from various departments. They include Jamie Anderson, Jacki Boatman, Megan Doblar, Craig Hamada, Cherylyn Hoerner, Stephanie Rubin and Matthew Sursely.
