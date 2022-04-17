Baker Boyer Bank and its employees continued the Walla Walla-based business's charitable giving in 2021, donating $205,000 and hours of volunteer time to 61 nonprofit and civic organizations in the Walla Walla Valley, Tri-Cities and Yakima, according to a release.
Organizations in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater received funds for food supplies, EpiPens and financial support for domestic-violence shelters and general social services.
The Health Center received $10,000 in donations. Lillie Rice Center also got $10,000. Milton-Freewater Neighborhood Senior Center received $5,000.
The Blue Mountain Action Council also received $10,000 with the help of Baker Boyer’s IT solutions team. The money came from the 2021 FIS Impact Award program that recognizes organizations that use technology to enhance customer service and show concrete results.
Bank employees also volunteered their time to support vaccination clinics and park cleanup efforts.
“I am proud to say that the bank and its employees once again focused our efforts on helping the communities we serve weather through the COVID-19 storm,” said Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita.
