Baker Boyer Bank, headquartered in downtown Walla Walla, has announced the addition of chief innovation officer to its executive committee as they continue improving clientele service with ever-evolving technology.
Brian Bruggeman becomes the bank's first chief innovation officer after holding several positions of increasing responsibility at Baker Boyer since joining the bank in 2009.
“Bruggeman’s unique experience and expertise equip him to excel in analyzing and proposing innovative strategies for Baker Boyer," bank President and CEO Mark Kajita stated in the release.
"That combined with his initiative to continue learning, researching and understanding complex concepts and technology make him an ideal fit for this dynamic role."
Baker Boyer won a 2021 FIS Impact Award for its streamlined digital account opening, created by the bank's asset management staff together with an IT solutions team.
"Baker Boyer prides itself on being a progressive transformational company," Kajita said.
"This is the next step in the implementation of our long-term strategy so we can continue to fulfill our promise to our community’s and shareholders’ shared prosperity.”
