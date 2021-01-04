Baker Boyer Bank has promoted three people to vice president and two to assistant vice president positions.
Vice presidents are Anna Duncan, Lacey Braswell, and Jessica Long. Assistant vice presidents are Hollina Wadsworth and Tyson Romanick.
The promotions went into effect Friday.
“Seeing the growth of these individuals is a testament to our culture of nurturing talent within the bank, recognizing achievement, and our commitment to the communities we serve,” Mark Kajita, Baker Boyer president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.
Duncan, consumer loan manager, joined Baker Boyer in 2017 bringing with her seventeen years of banking experience. She works with her team to assist clients in all of their consumer and mortgage lending needs. She grew up in Prineville, Oregon and has lived in the Walla Walla Valley since 2008.
Braswell, properties manager and executive assistant, began her career with Baker Boyer in 2003 as a banking operations support representative. As properties manager since 2016, she oversees management of all Baker Boyer facilities. Most recently, she served as project lead for construction of the new Baker Boyer Financial Center in Yakima. She is a Walla Walla High School graduate and holds a bachelor of science in finance and accounting from Washington State University.
Long, executive project manager and senior executive Assistant, began her career at Baker Boyer in 2001. She has worked with the executive committee for eleven years and has progressively taken on more responsibilities. Most recently she chaired the committee charged with redefining how the bank engages with future generations of clients. She graduated from Walla Walla High School and received a bachelor of science in human services management from the University of Phoenix.
Wadsworth, a certified financial planner, began her career with Baker Boyer in 2016 and quickly moved into the role of investment associate and developed an interest in financial planning. She regularly authors articles for the bank as well as speaks at events, such as the Baker Boyer Financial Empowerment for Women series. She holds a business degree from Oregon State University.
Romanick, a certified financial analyst, joined Baker Boyer in 2019 as portfolio manager. He previously worked with Saturna Capital Management. He regularly authors articles for the bank and speaks at Baker Boyer events such as the Economic Update. He holds a bachelor of administration degree from Western Washington University.